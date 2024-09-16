Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Revance Therapeutics worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,809 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $686.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

