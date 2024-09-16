Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,800.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $3,315,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $143.19 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $145.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.