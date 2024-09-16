Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $4,219,981.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,679,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $4,219,981.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,679,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at $78,235,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,604 shares of company stock valued at $19,873,736. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -136.48 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

