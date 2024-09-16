Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of NU by 166.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 6,669,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after buying an additional 4,166,762 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 10.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 54.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 381,584 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 5.3% in the second quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 57,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 1,277.6% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

