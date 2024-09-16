LPL Financial LLC Acquires 101,342 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,342 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $43,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,167.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 213,881 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,504.8% in the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 140,486 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $68.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $70.40.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

