LPL Financial LLC Has $41.59 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.81% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $41,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

VIS opened at $250.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.84. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $252.89.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

