LPL Financial LLC Purchases 46,086 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,177,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $41,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $36.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.