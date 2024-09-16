LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,336,452 Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.93% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $44,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 76,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $583,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $100.28 on Monday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

