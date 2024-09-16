Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $266.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

