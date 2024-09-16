LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

