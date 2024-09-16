MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Holdings Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in MannKind by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD opened at $6.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,022,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 25,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,022,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $536,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,294,836 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,997 shares of company stock worth $1,245,912. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

