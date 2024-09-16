Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:MHH opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 866,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 7.46% of Mastech Digital worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

