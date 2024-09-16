MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $24.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Price Performance

NYSE:MAX opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.22. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $22,181,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 208.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 970,840 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $7,956,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 51,407.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 598,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 597,355 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,255.3% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 576,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 534,176 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.