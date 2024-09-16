Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $82,445,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $103.13 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

