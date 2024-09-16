Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $45,029,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Insmed by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 177,981 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $74.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

