Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth about $46,109,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AECOM by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 258,250 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,086.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.96. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

