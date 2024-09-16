Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,829 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $18,850,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in Coupang by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after acquiring an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,476,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,429,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 410,432 shares valued at $9,429,597. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

