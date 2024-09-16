Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Medpace by 87.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP stock opened at $351.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.30. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

