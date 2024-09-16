Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 724 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5,571.4% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

