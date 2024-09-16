Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310,361 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $262,606,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

