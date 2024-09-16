Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,505 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $49.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

