Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

CP stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

