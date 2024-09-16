Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $135.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $139.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

