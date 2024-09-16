Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after purchasing an additional 346,214 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 487.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 359,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,372,000 after acquiring an additional 298,322 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 264,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 208,240 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $234.75 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $234.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day moving average is $199.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

