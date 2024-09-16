Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.25.

NYSE:LNG opened at $179.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average is $166.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $187.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

