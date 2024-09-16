Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

International Paper Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $898,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

