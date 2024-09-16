Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 2,341.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Read Our Latest Report on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.