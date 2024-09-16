Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after buying an additional 1,661,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,446,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

