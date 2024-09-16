Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $263.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $268.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

