Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,649 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $41,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

