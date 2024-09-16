Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,234 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after buying an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kenvue by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after buying an additional 4,815,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kenvue by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after buying an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kenvue by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,813,000 after buying an additional 7,546,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVUE stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

