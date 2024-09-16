Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $117.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 177.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $117.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,787 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,002. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

