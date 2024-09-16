Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,534,000 after purchasing an additional 387,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after buying an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.77 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.49.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

