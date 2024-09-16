Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,687 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $80.21 on Monday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

