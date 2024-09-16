Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 335,447 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 830.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXR opened at $177.90 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $179.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.36.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

