Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $40.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

