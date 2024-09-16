Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $95.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

