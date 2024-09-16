Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,381 Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Upbound Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group by 44,716.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPBD. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.