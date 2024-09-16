Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,381 Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Upbound Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group by 44,716.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Upbound Group Price Performance
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on UPBD. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD
Upbound Group Profile
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Upbound Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.