Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,273 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 144.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

