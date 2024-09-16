Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,137,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,711 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 295,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $68.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,560,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

