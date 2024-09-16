Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $129.75 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $129.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 160.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

