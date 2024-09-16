Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 2,225.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 10.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
City Office REIT Trading Up 3.2 %
City Office REIT stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.
City Office REIT Profile
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
