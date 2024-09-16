Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $5,075,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $117,672,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $276,435. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

