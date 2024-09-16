Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $375.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.75 and its 200-day moving average is $326.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $378.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

