MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,122.37 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $2,143.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,860.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,673.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,182.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

