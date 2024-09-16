Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Sells $70,163.01 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $70,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,675.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

