Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of MRCY opened at $38.02 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,030 shares of company stock valued at $863,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

