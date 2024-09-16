Meridian Management Co. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.