Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

