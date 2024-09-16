Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 49,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

